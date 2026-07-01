Iran, Turkey highlight network-based trade expansion, joint projects with third countries

TEHRAN- Network-based trade relations between Iran, Turkey, and third countries, along with the development of joint investment projects, were the central themes of a meeting between the Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and the Board of the Turkey’s Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) in Istanbul.

The Head of ICCIMA emphasized the need to translate trade discussions between ICCIMA and MUSIAD into practical cooperation, stating that Iran's provincial chambers of commerce are fully prepared to expand business exchanges and host and dispatch trade delegations with Turkey's private sector.

Speaking on Tuesday during a meeting with MUSIAD's president and board members in Istanbul, Samad Hassanzadeh, Head of ICCIMA, noted that Turkey is among Iran's top three trading partners. He said that, in line with the directives of the presidents of Iran and Turkey, the two countries have set a target of raising bilateral trade to more than $30 billion.

Hassanzadeh added that while official sources report formal trade between the two countries at $23 billion, the inclusion of more than $10 billion in digital and suitcase trade means that total bilateral trade has already exceeded the targeted level.

He stressed that the combined economic and cultural capacities of Iran and its "friendly and brotherly" neighbor Turkey could create significant opportunities in various industries, modern agriculture, energy, artificial intelligence, digital trade, and other areas of mutual interest.

Hassanzadeh said that a new international environment has emerged, particularly among neighboring countries and Iran, and economic actors should make the most of these opportunities. As representatives of Iran's private sector, he said, they bear an important responsibility in activating international trade potential and creating prosperity for their citizens.

Trade ties set to expand through provincial chamber cooperation

Reiterating the importance of putting trade dialogue between ICCIMA and MUSIAD into action, he announced ICCIMA's readiness to facilitate visits by Turkish businesspeople through Iran's provincial chambers of commerce. These chambers, he said, are prepared to provide accommodation and logistical support for Turkish trade delegations, helping expand business ties and diversify the geographical distribution of commercial interactions between the two countries.

Hassanzadeh also welcomed investment by Turkish technology and knowledge-based companies in Iran's copper mines and other rich mineral resources. He expressed confidence that there is considerable potential not only for expanding bilateral trade but also for developing joint economic cooperation with third countries through shared investment projects.

Economic cooperation seen as a path to regional peace and prosperity

He further emphasized that if export and import goods cross national borders freely, there would be no need to move soldiers and military equipment to those borders. Instead, borders could become gateways for trade and economic growth rather than arenas of conflict and tension.

Thanking the Turkish government and people for their support of Iran during the recent imposed war, Hassanzadeh said that war produces nothing but destruction. He described the loss of Iran's Leader, senior military commanders, and prominent officials during the recent conflict as an immense tragedy for the country.

He also argued that the era of a unipolar world has ended, adding that the resilience and courage shown by the Iranian people during the recent war have presented the international community with a new image of Iran, one that he said contradicts previous portrayals by foreign media.

Hassanzadeh concluded by stating that Iran's government and people seek peace, security, and stability for the entire world and wish lasting peace and security for all nations.

At the beginning of the meeting, Hassanzadeh introduced the Iranian trade delegation, which included the heads of ICCIMA's specialized commissions, business associations, and representatives from the Iran and Tehran chambers of commerce. He also referred to the long-standing relationship between ICCIMA and MUSIAD, expressing hope that sanctions and other restrictions, which have disrupted such cooperation, would eventually be eased.

Business leaders call for stronger logistics, private-sector trust

Abolfazl Roghani Golpayegani, Secretary General of ICCIMA, highlighted the Iranian president's strong support for the private sector and commitment to expanding trade with Turkey. He said that improving commercial infrastructure and resolving logistical bottlenecks are among the most important prerequisites for achieving the bilateral trade targets.

Mehrdad Saadat, President of the Iran–Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce, praised the resilience of Iranian manufacturers, noting that production continued even during the recent imposed war. He said the key to strengthening Iran–Turkey economic relations is genuine trust by the governments of both countries in their respective private sectors.

Saadat added that greater border trade and higher value creation from commercial exchanges depend on stronger confidence in merchants and legitimate private-sector businesses. While praising the establishment of new trade institutions, he cautioned against duplication of responsibilities.

Ehsan Malekzadeh, President of the Iranian Association of International Transport Companies, noted that the association has served for nearly five decades as an advisory body to Iran's transportation authorities. He said it works closely with policymakers, foreign trade authorities, and customs officials to identify challenges and propose solutions aimed at improving the country's transport and logistics systems.

He explained that the association's member companies are active in road, maritime, rail, air, and multimodal transportation. He also described the long-shared border, common cultural heritage, and many other similarities between Iran and Turkey as exceptional opportunities for expanding cooperation in transportation and logistics.

Malekzadeh emphasized that strengthening cooperation with Turkey's private sector is one of the association's strategic priorities.

Reza Rostami, Head of ICCIMA's Transportation Commission, identified the prolonged 18- to 22-day waiting period faced by Iranian trucks at the Bazargan border crossing as one of the current concerns. Stressing that borders are meant for transit rather than delays, he expressed hope that the visit would help reduce waiting times.

Other members of the Iranian trade delegation—including Aria Haghighi, Head of ICCIMA's Industry Committee; Alireza Kiani, Head of the Investment Committee of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce; Peyman Sanandaji, President of the Association of Special Brand Manufacturers; Mohammadreza Ghafrollahi, Head of the Trade Development Committee of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce; and Poursoltani, Secretary of the Iran–Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce in Istanbul—also introduced Iran's sectoral capacities and opportunities for expanding cooperation with Turkey.

Fakhraddin Oylum, Vice President of MUSIAD, said the association has 14,000 members and is one of Turkey's largest business organizations. He explained that MUSIAD is a non-governmental organization with representatives in every Turkish province, as well as offices in Austria, Newcastle, and several European cities, maintaining mutually beneficial relations with many countries.

Members of MUSIAD's board also outlined their activities in manufacturing and trade and presented proposals for expanding network-based trade relations with Iran and third countries, as well as launching joint investment projects.

EF/MA