TEHRAN — The little boys and little girls of the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school had just settled into their morning lessons when the sky split open. It was February 28, the opening day of the American-Israeli campaign against Iran, and three Tomahawk cruise missiles, one by one, tore through the roof, collapsing concrete onto the children's desks.

By the time frantic parents and emergency workers cleared the smoking rubble in Minab, a coastal town in Hormozgan province, 156 innocent people lay dead.

Most of them were young schoolchildren aged 7 to 12, alongside their teachers and desperate parents.

Pentagon officials have told a few of their favorite stenographers masquerading as reporters that it was a "targeting error" and have claimed they are "investigating" it. Their mentally ill commander-in-chief said on June 25 that he does not know "that they are ever going to solve that problem in terms of whose fault was."

The underlying truth is darker. The missiles were guided by a Silicon Valley golem, designed, funded, and morally laundered by tech oligarchs who behave as though they are summoning modern gods.

The automated assembly lines of death

What occurred in southern Iran was the calculated export of a mass-assassination apparatus perfected in Gaza and Lebanon.

For years, Western technology firms have provided the digital substrate for an unprecedented campaign of automated slaughter.

The Israeli systems carry chillingly clinical names. "Lavender," an advanced machine-learning database, parsed mass surveillance feeds to flag 37,000 Palestinian men as targets, openly accepting a ten percent error rate while allowing human operators a mere twenty seconds to authorize each automated kill.

"The Gospel" automated target generation, transforming military destruction into an industrial assembly line.

Most diabolical is "Where's Daddy," a tracking software designed to monitor targets until they enter their family residences, deliberately maximizing civilian casualties by turning ordinary living rooms into execution chambers.

This pipeline of industrialized murder runs on American corporate infrastructure.

"Project Maven," the Pentagon's algorithmic surveillance brain, sits at the epicenter of the kill chain that leveled the schoolhouse in Minab.

Built on Palantir's "Gotham" platform and integrated with Anthropic's famous Claude language model, Maven crunches data streams at hyper-speed.

During this regional campaign, Pentagon documents revealed that the military relied on a specialized Grok Gov Model from Elon Musk's xAI to deploy over 2000 munitions within a single 96-hour window.

The Shajareh Tayyebeh school was one of the first targets processed. Although satellite feeds proved the building had been converted into a school a decade ago, the AI processed legacy data blindly.

By compressing the evaluation timeline, the machine overrode human sanity (assuming that any sanity exists in the Pentagon), proving that when algorithms vomit targets at an industrial pace, the human operator becomes a mere rubber stamp.

The tech priesthood and the occult golem

Another aspect that renders this synthetic killing machine uniquely terrifying is the perverse theological framework cultivated by its architects.

In traditional Jewish folklore, the Golem was a mindless automaton molded from clay to protect the vulnerable, which inevitably spiraled into catastrophic, indiscriminate violence.

Today's tech oligarchs have built a digital golem out of server racks and neural networks, treating its destructive appetite with a chilling sense of technocratic worship.

OpenAI's Sam Altman frequently discusses artificial intelligence in quasi-religious terms, treating it as a transcendent force operating within high archetypes.

Former colleagues have noted strange rituals where the birth of general machine autonomy is anticipated, like the arrival of a computational deity, completely detached from the human blood required to optimize its algorithms.

This ideological inversion deepens inside the worldview of the highly influential Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel.

In late 2025, Thiel delivered a series of private lectures in San Francisco titled "The Antichrist."

In his twisted political theology, Thiel perverted apocalyptic prophecy to argue that the true adversarial force is not the automated slaughter of innocents, but international regulatory bodies, climate activists, and ethical researchers who attempt to constrain technological expansion.

By framing human rights laws and civilian protection protocols as tools of a global tyranny stalling human destiny, Thiel provides a pseudo-religious defense for his sinister supremacist motives.

In this dark cosmology, the unholy alliance of transnational hyper-capitalism and military AI becomes a messianic force that must never blink, demanding the systematic sacrifice of children to maintain Western technological hegemony.

The strategic evaporation of guilt

When the physical consequences of this architecture become undeniable, Silicon Valley relies on a highly sophisticated strategy of distributed culpability.

Following the public exposure of Claude's integration into the targeting loops that struck Minab, Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei, who has falsely been labeled "ethical" because of minor disagreements with the Trump administration, offered a display of sociopathic indifference during a Bloomberg interview.

Amodei nonchalantly dismissed the horrendous massacre during the interview, asserting that the strike did not violate his company's strict ethical red lines because a human made the final decision to fire, reductionistically treating a civilian catastrophe as an unfortunate statistical error.

Amodei displayed the ultimate moral deception of the tech elite. They knowingly write the optimization loops, secure multi-million-dollar military contracts, and construct the data factories, yet claim absolute innocence the moment the trigger is pulled.

The liberal boardrooms of California remain adorned with progressive slogans, but their cloud infrastructure has underwritten the Holocaust of our time.

Amazon and Google, through their joint Project Nimbus contract, have supplied the foundational cloud power that has mapped civilian landscapes in Gaza, while Microsoft Azure has stored mass surveillance feeds and has suppressed internal employee dissent regarding these operations.

The entire system is engineered to scatter responsibility until guilt evaporates entirely.

The data vendor blames the model, the model maker points to the platform integrator, the integrator defers to the military command, and the military blames a database error.

Meanwhile, innocent children get slaughtered by an automated empire that values computational velocity over human life.

The golem is functioning precisely as its creators intended, making mass murder frictionless, profitable, and entirely anonymous.