Formulating a new roadmap for food security of Iran, Malaysia necessary: Iranian minister

TEHRAN- Iran’s Minister of Agriculture emphasized the development of bilateral agricultural cooperation, trade, agricultural research, and the formulation of a new roadmap for the food security of Iran and Malaysia, stating that drafting a new roadmap for the food security of the two countries is essential.

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Agriculture, Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh said in a meeting with Mohamad Sabu, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security of Malaysia, who traveled to Tehran as a representative of the Malaysian government to participate in the funeral ceremony of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, that bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector and related industries, trade, research, and food security of the two countries should be expanded.

The Minister of Agriculture emphasized the necessity of expanding relations between the two countries in the agricultural sector and its sub-sectors, and facilitating trade and agricultural exchanges.

He stated that the development of agricultural product trade, increasing joint investment, cooperation in the food industry, transfer of modern technologies, development of research cooperation, and facilitating private sector exchanges were among the most important topics of discussion between Gholamreza Nouri and his Malaysian counterpart.

Nouri Ghezeljeh considered the development of scientific and research cooperation as one of the most important axes of Iran-Malaysia relations and emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation between research institutions, universities, and research centers of the two countries in the fields of seed breeding, smart agriculture, mechanization, water resource management, greenhouse technologies, and food security, as well as the exchange of specialists, implementation of joint research projects, and holding joint training courses.

Referring to Iran's capabilities in producing agricultural products, technical knowledge, and research, he announced the country's readiness to expand cooperation with Malaysia in all areas of mutual interest.

Mohamad Sabu, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security of Malaysia, welcoming the development of relations, emphasized the necessity of following up on agreements through a joint working group and planning for the implementation of operational projects.

While thanking the Islamic Republic of Iran for its hospitality, he invited the Minister of Agriculture to make an official visit to Malaysia.

He stated that the visit of the Minister of Agriculture to Malaysia could be a turning point in the development of bilateral relations and provide a good opportunity for signing cooperation documents, holding a meeting of the joint agricultural committee, and meeting with economic activists and the private sector of the two countries.

In this meeting, the two sides reviewed the existing capacities to increase the volume of trade exchanges, develop research and scientific cooperation, exchange knowledge and modern agricultural technologies, enhance cooperation in the field of food security, and utilize common capabilities.

The agriculture ministers of Iran and Malaysia also emphasized the continuation of consultations and strengthening of communication between the specialized institutions of the two countries and called for the expansion of interactions in the sectors of production, agricultural product trade, and implementation of joint projects, and laying the groundwork for deepening economic and agricultural relations between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur.

Welcoming this invitation, the Minister of Agriculture emphasized the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop long-term cooperation with Malaysia in the fields of agriculture, food security, and the food industry.

MA