Over 1,800 supportive housing projects being prepared within city limits, state-owned towns

TEHRAN- The CEO of the National Land and Housing Organization announced that the organization is in the process of preparing 1,838 supportive housing projects within city limits and state-owned towns, and stated that 19 mosques, 178 schools, and 35 police stations have been built in supportive housing sites by the organization.

According to a report by IRNA from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Ali Nabian detailed the preparation projects currently under implementation or design within city limits and state-owned towns, saying: "A total of 1,838 preparation projects are either being implemented or designed by the National Land and Housing Organization within city limits and state-owned towns."

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development added: "Of the 1,838 projects being prepared by the National Land and Housing Organization, 403 are in the design phase and 1,435 are under implementation."

Nabian stated that the number of units that are currently being prepared and are buildable stands at 1,422.

He also detailed the superstructure services built by the organization in supportive housing scheme sites, adding: "Nineteen mosques, 178 schools, and 35 police stations have been built by the organization or in cooperation with it in supportive housing sites."

EF/MA