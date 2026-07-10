UNODC lauds Iran’s achievements in countering transnational drug trafficking networks

TEHRAN – Officials from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have lauded Iran’s achievements in seizing Afghan-origin methamphetamine consignments, highlighting that the country’s accomplishment showcases the operational capability, professionalism, and dedication of Iranian anti-narcotics police in countering transnational drug trafficking networks.

The UNODC regional Representative in Tashkent, Alexander Fedulov, in an online meeting with the officials from Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ) held on Thursday, on the occasion of the interception of methamphetamine shipment delivered from Afghanistan to European markets, underscored the need for ongoing international cooperation to combat this global threat, and recognizing the operational realities faced by front line forces who work diligently to prevent illicit drugs from reaching communities in the region or beyond, ISNA reported.

The significant discovery of narcotics over the first three months of 2026 illustrates the complex dimensions of the challenges posed by transnational organized crimes and drug-trafficking networks, Fedulov said.

The seized drugs highlight the operational efficiency, dedication, and commitment of the personnel from agencies involved in safeguarding public health, public security, and regional stability, he added.

Iran has been at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking originating from Afghanistan for years; the UNODC acknowledges the heavy burden placed on national institutions in tackling this challenge and commends the dedication of law enforcement personnel in fulfilling their duties, the official noted.

“The evolving drug landscape presents growing threats; the manufacture and trafficking of synthetic drugs, particularly methamphetamine, have become a major concern for the international community.

These substances can be produced, transported, and distributed by criminal networks operating across borders—leveraging technological advancements and regional instability—and no single country can manage these challenges alone.

That is why international cooperation remains essential; drug trafficking is a transnational phenomenon requiring coordinated responses based on shared responsibility, information exchange, operational cooperation, and balanced drug control policies.

The UNODC remains committed to supporting its member states in addressing the global illicit drug challenges through evidence-based approaches that encompass supply and demand reduction, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, criminal justice responses, and international cooperation.

In Iran, our collaboration with national counterparts focuses on capacity-building across multiple sectors, including border management, drug law enforcement, precursor control, addiction prevention, treatment services, alternatives to prison sentences, and interventions for broader criminal justice system interventions,” Fedulov further noted.

The UNODC highlights a comprehensive and balanced approach that places public health, human dignity, and sustainable development at the heart of drug control efforts, he added.

“Today’s meeting provides a great opportunity to strengthen mutual understanding and further enhance collaborations between the UNODC office and our national counterparts.

The UNODC values its long-standing cooperation with the government of Iran and remains committed to supporting collective efforts aimed at addressing the challenges posed by drug trafficking and organized crime.

I wish to express my appreciation to all officers and personnel who continue to carry out their duties with dedication and professionalism, often under difficult conditions; I thank you for your attention and look forward to continuing cooperation in the future,” the official stated.

For her part, Padideh Faeqi, the UNODC representative in Tehran, lauded the country’s achievements, noting that the seizures and their subsequent documentation reflect the sustained, professional, and dedicated efforts of Iran’s operational forces in countering drug trafficking.

Iran stands at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking, and the undertaken efforts contribute not only to national but also to regional and international security.

Iran plays critical role in global fight against drugs

A special ceremony was held in Tehran on June 29 to mark World Drug Day with President Masoud Pezeshkian and representatives of some foreign countries in attendance.

Every year, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is held on June 26. The day highlights determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

It also provides a great opportunity to expound on the country’s achievements, prevention discourse, innovative approaches in prevention, treatment, and harm reduction fields, and enhance social awareness regarding the consequences of drug use.

Iran plays a critical role in the global fight against drugs. Due to its proximity to Afghanistan, the country has constantly faced many challenges. However, counter-narcotics and security forces have done their best, carrying out numerous extensive operations over the years to thwart smugglers and their networks. The martyrdom of 3,800 individuals and the injuries of 12,000 others highlight the country’s determination to combat narcotics and drug-related crimes

Global drug use and the number of drugs on the market have been increasing in the past decades. The century-long dominance of heroin in illicit global opioid markets is increasingly being challenged by changes in the illegal supply of opioids. Production, seizures, and use of cocaine continue to rise, while low costs of manufacture and reduced risks of detection of synthetic drugs are contributing to their increase on illicit drug markets.

Drug trafficking groups are seeking out technological innovation to target new audiences and ensure that drugs increasingly reach their users and help boost their billion-dollar businesses.

Illicit drug markets have always been adapting, and organized crime has always been looking to exploit gaps in governance and regulation.

In response to these challenges, this year’s campaign showcased how the international community, local and national governments, civil society and the public are working together on innovative responses to reduce demand for and supply of illicit drugs and thus mitigate threats.

MT/MG