Ex-Qatari emir Sheikh Hamad dies at 74

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former emir who transformed Qatar from a small state into a major player in global diplomacy, energy and media, has died at the age of 74, the country's royal court announced on Sunday.

“With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late – may God have mercy on him – His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away this morning,” the Amiri Diwan said in a statement, Al Jazeera reported.

No cause of death has been announced.

Qatar announced a four-day period of public mourning starting Monday, with work suspended at government agencies and public bodies and flags to be lowered to half-mast.

Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, was a key architect of the energy-rich country’s development.

During his reign, the nation saw economic, social and cultural development that bolstered its status in the international community.

Sheikh Hamad oversaw major economic investment and fostered wide-ranging international partnerships as the country became the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.

Qatar’s political influence today stretches across many parts of the world, including North Africa, the Middle East and Asia. In 2022, Qatar hosted the men’s FIFA World Cup, the world’s most-watched football tournament. Sheikh Hamad received rapturous applause from fans attending its opening match.

His time in power saw the launch of Al Jazeera News Channel in 1996, which within years transformed into one of the world’s most influential media networks.

Sheikh Hamad’s tenure also saw the promulgation of Qatar’s first permanent constitution in 2004 and the introduction of municipal elections, in which women were allowed to vote and stand as candidates.

In 2013, he handed over power to his son and heir apparent, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who was then 33, in a rare ‌abdication by a hereditary Gulf Arab ruler.

Abdulla Banndar el Etaibi, Assistant Professor in International Affairs at Qatar University, said Sheikh Hamad turned Qatar into an “extraordinary country”.

“We’re talking about someone who left a legacy all over the world, not only on Qatar. He worked really hard to turn Qatar from a normal country into a prominent and extraordinary country,” he told Al Jazeera.

“He had so many dreams of so many things. He invested a lot in LNG. This helped Qatar develop even more.”