TEHRAN - The most important event of the past two days was not the attacks on commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf. It was the collapse of the political framework that had temporarily restrained military escalation.

Once the United States proved either unable or unwilling to fulfill its commitments under the MoU, the document ceased to exist as a strategic instrument. Agreements do not survive because they are signed; they survive because they shape behavior. Once they no longer constrain behavior, they become historical artifacts rather than political realities.

This is the context in which the recent attacks in the Persian Gulf should be understood.

Most observers will focus on the immediate questions: Which tanker was struck? What weapon was used? Who was responsible? These are tactical questions. Strategy begins one level higher.

The real issue is whether the center of gravity of the conflict has shifted from destroying military assets to continuously increasing the cost of maintaining the American-led security architecture in the region.

For a long period, Washington has relied on the assumption that it could guarantee freedom of navigation while imposing strategic pressure on Iran at relatively low cost. That assumption is now under sustained attack. Every damaged tanker, every increase in insurance premiums, every additional naval deployment, every adjustment in commercial shipping routes represents a small but cumulative erosion of that model.

This is not a strategy designed to produce a dramatic battlefield victory. It is designed to alter the strategic equation through accumulation. The objective is not to sink fleets. The objective is to make the existing security order progressively more expensive, less predictable, and ultimately less sustainable.

The purpose, however, extends beyond imposing costs. Attrition is a means, not an end. The strategic destination is the emergence of a new regional order in which security is no longer guaranteed by extra-regional military dominance but by an equilibrium centered on Iran. In classical terms, one might describe this objective as the gradual emergence of a Pax Iranica: not peace through the uncontested supremacy of a distant empire, but stability built upon the recognition that no durable security architecture can exist in West Asia against Iran or without Iran.

Whether this order ultimately remains regional or evolves into a broader principle affecting the international system is a separate question. Yet from Tehran's perspective, every incremental increase in the cost of preserving the existing order simultaneously reduces the cost of constructing a new one.

That distinction is critical.

The effectiveness of this approach should not be measured by explosions at sea, but by changes inside Washington's decision-making process. Every time American policymakers are forced to allocate additional military resources, justify higher economic costs, reassure increasingly nervous regional partners, or reconsider the long-term viability of their posture in the Persian Gulf, the campaign has already achieved effects that cannot be measured in destroyed hardware alone.

This is why the death of the MoU matters far more than the attacks themselves.

The agreement represented an attempt to freeze the conflict before these long-term dynamics could mature. Once that mechanism disappeared, the conflict naturally returned to the arena where Iran has increasingly sought to compete: not through decisive battles, but through strategic attrition.

Many analysts continue to search for a decisive military confrontation that will determine the outcome. They are looking for another Desert Storm. They are likely to be disappointed.

The more plausible trajectory is a prolonged contest in which no single incident appears decisive. Yet, each one marginally increases the burden borne by Iran's adversaries while simultaneously making a Pax Iranica appear less like an ideological aspiration and more like a strategic necessity. Orders built on external military primacy rarely collapse in a single battle. They erode as their maintenance becomes prohibitively expensive and viable alternatives become increasingly unavoidable.

The strategic question, therefore, is no longer who controls the next engagement. It is who controls the pace at which costs accumulate.

If that pace is increasingly dictated by Iran rather than by its adversaries, then the balance of power is already changing. And if the long-term destination of that process is a Pax Iranica, history may eventually conclude that the decisive victories were not the spectacular battles that filled the headlines, but the countless incremental pressures that quietly reshaped the strategic landscape.

Doesn't this echo that stark Pulp Fiction line: "Z is dead, honey. Z is dead." The wishful thinking is over. Only the raw fear, desperate maneuvering, and attritional violence of the real war remain.

