Iranian artists showcase works in Oman online exhibition    

TEHRAN- A collective exhibition of visual arts and handicrafts titled "Panah" (Shelter), featuring the works of 18 prominent Iranian artists, is set to be displayed online in the Sultanate of Oman.

The event, scheduled for Tuesday, is organized by the Aytist Art Group in collaboration with Oman’s Pioneers of Global Trade and Production Institute. The exhibition is curated by painter Aynaz Zarei, who also serves as the director of the Aytist Art Group.

The showcase aims to bridge cultural gaps through art, presenting a diverse array of 26 artworks that blend traditional Iranian handicrafts with contemporary visual arts. By utilizing a digital platform, the exhibition allows audiences in Oman and beyond to engage with the richness of Iranian creativity and artistic heritage.

The contributing artists include Atousa Absalan, Afruzeh Golshan Khavas, Azam Qaleh, Asal Haqparast, Ainaz Ramakchi, Babak Zirak, Faezeh Shamsizadeh, Hanieh Zare, Kioumars Pilehchian Langaroudi, Maryam Haqiqat, Mahboubeh Rastgari, Masoumeh Rashidi Khosrobeigi, Melika Mansourabadi, Mehdi Fayez, Sara Kian, Seyedeh Zahra Qalandari, Tayyebeh Alikhan Rabaz, and Zahra Navabi.

This international collaboration highlights the ongoing effort to promote Iranian art on the global stage, leveraging technology to overcome geographical boundaries.

SAB/

