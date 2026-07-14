2nd Iranian Cinema Night held in Montreal

TEHRAN – The second edition of Iranian Cinema Night, featuring a selection of short films from Iran’s independent cinema, was held in Montreal, Canada, on Sunday.

The event showcased five short films that were produced in 2024 and 2025 and have successfully participated in and won awards at prestigious international film festivals, Mehr reported.

The goal of the program was to present the latest achievements of independent Iranian cinema and create an opportunity for international and Persian-speaking audiences to become familiar with the diverse narratives and perspectives of Iranian filmmakers.

The films featured in this edition included “Conex” directed by Dina Rezaei, “American Dream” by Houra Kian, “Farewell Paris” by Ebrahim Shahbazi, “A Single Woman” by Golnaz Izadan, and “Haza Over” by Seyed Ali Ghasemi.

The first edition of Iranian Cinema Night took place last October at Carleton University in Ottawa. The event was met with strong audience interest, and the theater was completely packed.

This edition’s selected films combined realism with social dilemma undertones and personal struggles, offering a nuanced window into life inside Iran. All films were subtitled in English.

The works were intimate yet universal, often set in rural or marginalized settings, reflecting the complexities of Iranian society.

The tone ranged from musical to darkly dramatic, with minimalistic and cinematic visual styles and emotionally charged narratives.

SS/SAB

