Tehran hosting intl. exhibit of detergent, cosmetic, cellulose products

TEHRAN- The 33rd International Exhibition of Detergent, Hygienic, Cellulose and Related Industries (Beauty & Clean) has commenced its work at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground with the participation of over 160 domestic and foreign companies.

According to IRNA, this edition of the exhibition, which will run for four days, showcases the latest achievements, technologies, products, and services of the detergent, cosmetic, hygienic, cellulose industry, and related machinery for industry professionals, specialists, traders, and enthusiasts.

At this exhibition, participating companies are presenting their newest productions and technologies in the fields of detergents and cleaning products, cosmetic and hygienic products, cellulose products, raw and intermediate materials, machinery, equipment, production lines, and related specialized services.

Alireza Kiani, head of the Iran Detergent, Hygienic and Cosmetic Industries Association, stated at the exhibition's opening ceremony, referring to measures taken to secure raw materials for the detergent industry under current conditions: "At present, there is no shortage in the production of detergent products, and the market has achieved stability."

Noting that part of the raw materials for this industry is supplied through the petrochemical chain, he emphasized: "What is fundamentally important for the detergent industry is the continued access to raw materials, stability in the currency allocation process, and facilitation of supply procedures so that producers can operate with more precise planning."

Kiani stated: "Due to its direct connection with the household consumption basket, this industry holds particular importance, and through the efforts made, the supply of raw materials needed by production units is in an acceptable condition."

He added: "Despite the problems and limitations that existed in recent months in various areas, especially in the currency supply and some raw materials sectors, conditions have been managed over the past three months in such a way that producers have been able to continue their production process without serious shortages. Accordingly, no shortage is currently observed in the country in the production of detergent products."

The head of the Detergent Industries Association, referring to the prioritization established for industrial currency allocation, said: "Including raw materials for the detergent industry among the main priorities has been a necessary and effective decision, because this industry both plays a role in public health and hygiene and has a significant share in supplying high-consumption household goods."

He added: "In a situation where different levels of currency priority have been defined for various commodity and tariff groups, producers expect that for vital and essential industries—especially those directly related to people's needs—currency supply should be pursued with greater continuity and speed."

The head of the Iran Detergent, Hygienic and Cosmetic Industries Association, welcoming the government's new policies in the currency supply sector, stated: "Facilitating the use of export proceeds—whether from one's own exports, others' exports, one's own deposits, or others' deposits—can resolve part of producers' problems and create greater flexibility in meeting the needs of industrial units."

He said: "Providing the possibility of using export proceeds through the Comprehensive Trade System is a positive step to support production, and it is expected that the infrastructure for other currency supply methods will also be implemented as soon as possible so that production units can meet their needs with greater ease."

The head of the Detergent Industries Association emphasized: "The detergent industry, like many other production sectors in the country, faces challenges, but through proper interaction among producers, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, the Central Bank, and other relevant bodies, these problems can be managed at the lowest possible cost."

He noted: "The most important issue for activists in this industry is maintaining production continuity, preventing shortages in the market, and ensuring stable supply to consumers, and we hope this process continues with strength in the coming months."

The 33rd International Exhibition of Iran Beauty & Clean, from July 13 to 16, is open daily from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground, welcoming industry professionals, producers, specialists, traders, and enthusiasts.

MA