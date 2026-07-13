Isfahan tourism specialist wins medal at Geneva innovation competition

TEHRAN - An Isfahan-based tourism specialist has won a silver medal at the 6th Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions in Switzerland for an artificial intelligence-based tourism platform, a provincial tourism official said on Sunday.

Davoud Abyan, deputy head of tourism at the Isfahan Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, said the NASTE AI smart tourism system, developed by researcher and inventor Ehsan Aghajani-Rizi, received the silver medal at the competition, which was attended by representatives from 50 countries.

Abyan said the achievement focused on the application of artificial intelligence in the tourism industry and could help introduce new technologies into tourism destination management in Isfahan.

“In today’s world, the use of artificial intelligence in tourism is an undeniable necessity, and failing to use this technology could lead to the loss of significant opportunities in marketing, content production and tourist guidance,” Abyan told IRNA.

He said the Geneva competition had international standing and that judging in a third country reflected adherence to international standards.

Abyan added that the presence of an Isfahan specialist at the event could help present the province as a center for smart tourism to foreign audiences.

He said artificial intelligence should play a role across tourism infrastructure, including destination management, event organization, hotel services, transportation and the marketing of inbound tour packages.

“The presence of AI specialists alongside managers is essential for improving services for incoming tourists and strengthening tourism diplomacy,” he said.

The official also said Isfahan was expected to host several international events in the Iranian years 1405 and 1406, adding that equipping tourism management with AI-based processes was among the province’s strategic priorities.

The ancient city of Isfahan, which serves as the provincial capital as well, is situated at the crossroads of Iran’s north-south and east-west trade routes. It reached its zenith between the 9th and 18th centuries. During the Safavid era, it became Iran’s capital under Shah Abbas the Great.

Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. It is filled with many architectural wonders, such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. The Persian proverb “Isfahan nesf-e-jahan ast” (Isfahan is half the world) reflects the city’s cultural and historical prominence.

AM