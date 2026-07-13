TEHRAN- Refah Kargaran Bank, owned by the working class, is consistently ranked among successful IMI100 holders. CEO Esmaeil Allahgani has led it for years, and sound financial management keeps it on that list.

While many banks struggle with financial imbalances, Refah Kargaran enjoys a stronger position thanks to its dynamic management, which constantly seeks new financial platforms and innovations. Monthly online conferences with provincial branches maximize coordination, and performance is reviewed frequently.

Strong economic ties make the bank a leader in attracting resources, turning threats into opportunities. Despite widespread disruptions affecting Iran's banking system in recent weeks, Refah Kargaran passed through the crisis smoothly and without issue.