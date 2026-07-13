Iran vows justice for martyred leader as it balances defense and diplomacy

Tehran — Iran has declared that it will pursue retribution for the martyrdom of its late Leader, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, and other victims of US-Israeli aggression through every available legal, diplomatic, and judicial mechanism, while simultaneously reaffirming its readiness to defend its sovereignty and keep the door open to diplomacy.

In a weekly press briefing on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei outlined the Islamic Republic's dual-track approach to the evolving regional crisis, framing the pursuit of justice as both a national imperative and a legal obligation under international law.

'No statute of limitations' for war crimes

Baqaei emphasized that the atrocities committed during the 40-day US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran represent crimes that are not subject to any statute of limitations. He stressed that combating impunity for war criminals is a well-established principle of international jurisprudence, and that holding perpetrators accountable is a political, moral, and legal duty.

"The pursuit of justice and revenge for the martyred Leader and every single martyr who fell during the US and Israeli attacks is a serious national demand," Baqaei told reporters.

The spokesman confirmed that the Foreign Ministry is actively engaged in a broader national effort to bring those responsible to justice and will deploy all available international legal and diplomatic means to achieve that end. Domestically, he added, significant judicial measures are being pursued, including the filing of lawsuits on behalf of the families of those martyred or injured during the attacks.

Baqaei's remarks came just days after the funeral and burial ceremonies of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, following which his successor, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, declared that avenging the blood of the martyred leader and all those martyred in the recent conflicts had become an irreversible national commitment.

Defense without aggression

On the security front, Baqaei reiterated that Iran has never attacked any country in the region and has no intention of doing so. He clarified that Iranian military operations have been strictly limited to US military facilities used to launch attacks against the Islamic Republic.

"We have not attacked, and will not attack, any country in the region," Baqaei stated, urging observers to "use words precisely."

The spokesman said Tehran has repeatedly called on neighboring states not to permit the United States or the Israeli regime to use their territory for military operations against Iran, describing such restraint as an obligation under international law. He warned that any part of the region used as a platform for aggression against Iran "will be subject to Iran's defensive measures."

Regional security without foreign interference

Addressing US claims regarding the escort of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, Baqaei asserted that lasting security in the strategic waterway can only be achieved through regional cooperation—without the presence of foreign powers.

"Our principled policy is that the region will not become secure unless the regional countries establish their own security mechanisms without foreign interference," he said, arguing that recent instability in West Asia has been fueled by the continued US military presence.

He reiterated that Iran will not allow the Strait of Hormuz to become a base for threats against its national interests, and denounced Washington for obstructing Tehran's sincere efforts to ensure safe maritime navigation.

The art of strategic choice

On the prospects for diplomacy, Baqaei emphasized that the rapidly evolving regional situation demands flexibility in selecting the most effective means of safeguarding Iran's interests.

"The art is to choose the best method to help secure our national interests," he said. "Where circumstances require, we use the war, and where circumstances require, we use the diplomacy."

With both a firm commitment to justice and a pragmatic openness to dialogue, Iran appears to be charting a calculated course through one of the most volatile periods in recent regional history—one that balances the imperative of national honor against the exigencies of realpolitik.

