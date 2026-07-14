"Unfinished Homework" artistic event to honor child martyrs on Tabiat Bridge

TEHRAN- Tehran's Tabiat Bridge—the city's most expansive pedestrian landmark- will transform into an open-air gallery this week as it hosts "Mashq-e Natamam" (Unfinished Homework), a cultural and artistic event dedicated to the memory of over 400 Iranian children who lost their lives during the recent war.

The event serves as a living memorial to those whose childhood dreams and aspirations were cut short by the aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran.

Starting Wednesday evening, the bridge will become a passage into the innocent world of children whose "last school bell" rang prematurely, leaving behind unfinished games and unspoken hopes.

Produced by Mohammad Sadeq Mirkarimi and narrated by Hossein Parsai, the event features a multidisciplinary approach to remembrance. The program includes theatrical performances, live music, and special interactive activities designed for children, adolescents, and families. A centerpiece of the event is the exhibition of portraits of the 400 child martyrs, accompanied by a solemn candle-lighting ceremony.

The event brings together a collective of artists from the fields of visual arts, theater, and music, all aiming to bridge the gap between the past and the present through art and emotion.

"Unfinished Homework" is open to the general public and free of charge. The event will take place nightly from Wednesday to Saturday, between 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM. Residents and visitors are invited to walk across the Tabiat Bridge to pay their respects to the "martyr angels" of the homeland.

The tragedy of the Ramadan War left an indelible scar on the Iranian psyche, most poignantly seen in the loss of its youngest citizens. Among the most harrowing memories is the attack on the school children of Minab, where the sanctuary of a classroom was shattered by the US-Israeli air strike. These children, whose only crime was a desire to learn and grow, were transformed from students into symbols of national martyrdom. Their desks became empty, and their laughter was silenced, leaving behind a void that can never be filled, yet serving as a timeless reminder of the cruelty of war and the innocence of those it claims.

Beyond the halls of Minab, hundreds of other child martyrs across the country faced similar fates, their "unfinished homework" becoming a testament to a stolen future. Each name and portrait represents a dream interrupted—a game left unplayed or a story left untold. By honoring these young souls, Iran does more than mourn a loss; it preserves the memory of a generation that paid the ultimate price for the nation's sovereignty. These children remain the "martyr angels" of the homeland, forever reminding the world that the deepest casualties of war are those who never had the chance to experience a peaceful adulthood.

SAB/

