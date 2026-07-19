Iranian miniature works on display in Moscow

TEHRAN – The exhibition “From Lasso to Harness,” featuring works by artists from Iran and Russia, has been launched at the Museum of Horse Breeding of the Timiryazev Academy in Moscow.

The exhibition showcases works by several Iranian and Russian artists in the forms of paintings, sculptures, and apparel design, including Images of exquisite Iranian miniatures, centered on the theme of the horse as a symbol of freedom and peace.

The exhibition has been held with the support of the Ibn Sina Foundation and the Iranian Cultural Center, both in Russia, IRNA reported.

The exhibition showcases works by great masters of Iranian painting history, such as Kamaluddin Behzad, as well as contemporary artists including Mahmoud Farshchian, Hossein Esmaeili, and Reza Badrossama. The collection covers a range of national, religious, mythological, and mystical themes.

Addressing the attendees at the opening ceremony, Olga Vladimirovna, Director of the Moscow Horse Breeding Museum, which is hosting the cultural event, described cultural and artistic cooperation with Iran as highly valuable, calling it “an effective step in expanding cultural diplomacy”.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Seyed Nasser Tabayi, Deputy Director of the Ibn Sina Foundation, considered such exhibitions a step toward strengthening mutual understanding between the two nations, stating, “The language of art and culture can lead to the expansion of international peace and friendship.”

Zahra Rashidbeigi, Deputy Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow, also emphasized the further strengthening of cultural relations between the two countries.

The exhibition, which opened on the evening of July 16, will welcome visitors for over two months, until September 26.

SS/SAB