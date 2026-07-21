Carrying Iran’s flag is a great honor: Golshadnezhad

TEHRAN – Iranian karate star Atousa Golshadnezhad, who has been selected as one of the flag bearers for Iran’s delegation at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, says she hopes to combine the honor of leading her country into the opening ceremony with winning a gold medal.

"It is a great honor for me to carry the Iranian flag at such a prestigious event," she said. "I hope our delegation achieves outstanding results at the Games."

Golshadnezhad, who made history last year by winning Iranian women's first-ever medal at the World Karate Championships, thanked the Ministry of Sports and the National Olympic Committee for choosing her as Iran’s flag bearer.

"I appreciate the trust they have placed in me. My goal is not only to proudly carry the flag but also to win the best possible medal for my country and make the Iranian people happy," she said.

Golshadnezhad added that she is currently in full preparation for the Games, with the national women's karate team holding training camps under head coach Pegah Zangeneh.

"We are already in good shape, but we still have time before the Asian Games, and I believe we will reach our peak by then," she said.

The reigning Asian champion also expressed confidence ahead of the competition, saying she has thoroughly studied her opponents.

"I know my rivals very well and have a complete understanding of their strengths and fighting styles," Golshadnezhad said.

The Iranian karateka missed this year's Asian Karate Championships due to injury but has now fully recovered.

"I was under medical supervision during my recovery, and fortunately I am back to full fitness. After the injury, I became even more motivated to return to competition and face my opponents," she said.

Regarding her preparations, Golshadnezhad revealed that the team is scheduled to compete in a warm-up tournament in Turkey next month, although participation will depend on the Iranian Karate Federation's final decision.

"We currently have no problems in our training camp, and everything is going according to plan," she added.

The 20th Asian Games will be held in Nagoya, Japan, from Sept. 19 to Oct. 3, 2026.