Iran demands UN action following US missile strike on Darkhovin nuclear plant

TEHRAN — Iran has formally petitioned the United Nations Security Council to condemn recent US military strikes against the Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant, characterizing the action as a grave threat to international safety standards and global non-proliferation frameworks.

In an official letter delivered Monday to the President of the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s permanent ambassador to the UN, condemned the bombardment as a “flagrant violation of international law” and urged the international body to intervene immediately.

The bombardment took place over the weekend when American forces launched multiple missiles at the Darkhovin facility. Although still under construction, the site remains fully registered under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards in accordance with Tehran’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement. Ambassador Iravani emphasized that all activities at the plant are “exclusively peaceful, fully transparent, and entirely consistent with the country’s rights and obligations under the NPT.”

According to the Iranian diplomatic mission, this latest incident represents the 18th attack directed at Iranian nuclear infrastructure since joint military operations involving the US and Israel intensified in June 2025. Iranian officials warned that targeting non-military nuclear sites “gravely endangers nuclear safety and security, and seriously undermines the integrity, credibility, and effectiveness of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.” The appeal also noted that on July 19, 2026, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran sent a formal request to the IAEA Director General calling “for taking effective and appropriate actions against such acts of aggression that endanger the integrity and credibility of the global nuclear non-proliferation norms.”

Referencing longstanding global legal norms, Iravani reminded the council that “the international community has consistently affirmed that armed attacks against, or threats of attack against, peaceful nuclear facilities are unacceptable under any circumstances.” Citing past IAEA General Conference resolutions and Security Council declarations regarding the inviolability of monitored nuclear sites, Tehran requested that UN leadership carry out their mandate under the UN Charter "without delay and without discrimination or double standards."

Specifically, the Iranian petition asks the Security Council to unequivocally denounce the assault on Darkhovin and reaffirm that any strike or threat against peaceful nuclear facilities violates international law. Furthermore, the representative demanded that the council insist the United States “immediately cease all attacks and threats of attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including against its peaceful nuclear installations,” while holding Washington “fully accountable under international law for its internationally wrongful acts and for all consequences arising therefrom.”

The formal complaint comes amid broader regional military escalation, with American forces striking civilian infrastructure across southern Iranian provinces. Late last week, US operations destroyed six key bridges in Hormozgan Province following repeated warnings from US leadership regarding targets on Iran's power grid.

