Iran celebrates national industry, mining day with vows of unity, resilience

TEHRAN- The ceremony for the National Day of Industry and Mining was held on the morning of Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at the IRIB Conference Center, attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian, the minister of industry, mining and trade, and a group of industrialists, enterprises, entrepreneurs, and representatives of industrial associations.

-------------------------------You thwarted great powers: president

Pezeshkian began his remarks by stating: The enemies imposed an all-out war on the Iranian nation with the aim of creating internal pressure and social collapse, but you, the proud producers and industrialists, stood firm against all difficulties with unparalleled endurance and thwarted the great powers in achieving their nefarious goals; to the extent that they were forced to abandon war in favor of interaction and dialogue.

The President attributed this great victory to domestic unity, empathy, and cohesion, and emphasized: We, too, in the government, in the shadow of this sectoral and cross-sectoral synergy, have pledged to fulfill your rightful demands as economic activists. We will strive day and night with all our might to give proper responses to the demands and concerns of the owners of economic processes and enterprises.

Pezeshkian further expressed his gratitude for the unparalleled role of producers in supplying the country's needs during the harsh days of the war, noting: In fact, it was you who fought the enemies on the economic front and prevented the country from facing shortages and famine in those critical circumstances. Although the enemy's attacks on energy infrastructure caused disruptions in the electricity and energy sectors and placed pressure on you, through the participation and cooperation of the people and the coordination of all executive bodies, we managed to control electricity consumption. The enemy thought that by targeting vital facilities, it would bring the country to collapse, but the empathy of the people and the harmony of officials foiled their plots.

The President identified synergy and constructive interaction as the key to the country's progress and prosperity, adding: Everyone must join hands to resolve the problems of industrialists, economic activists, and all segments of society. As the President and all members of the cabinet, we consider ourselves duty-bound to fulfill our commitments to producers and enterprises; however, this important task requires comprehensive interaction, collective wisdom, thoughtful deliberation, and coordination among all pillars of society.

Pezeshkian, referring to the destruction and damage to the country's infrastructure in the two recent wars, stated: We will manage the conditions in a way that imposes minimal pressure on production units, and we will take the necessary measures to remove obstacles.

---------------------Production is bottleneck of economic power: minister

The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, Seyyed Mohammad Atabak, also emphasized at the ceremony that today, production must become a common and shared discourse among all pillars of the establishment, stating: Just as the Strait of Hormuz is the main artery of our territorial sovereignty, the production sector is the bottleneck of the country's economic power, and protecting it is a national and public duty.

Referring to the current critical situation of the country, he stated: Today, we are at a historical turning point and a special economic juncture. The decisions we make today will have a direct impact on the future of the country and future generations; hence, the responsibility of those in charge of the industry and mining sector is much heavier than before.

While honoring the memory of the martyrs of service and paying tribute to the efforts made during the difficult periods of the past, he added: The dignity and authority of the country today and the enhancement of Iran's international standing in global equations are owed to the spirit of self-belief and national resilience. This self-belief, especially in the industry and mining sector, is a debt that we must repay through dedicated and round-the-clock efforts.

The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, pointing out the limitations facing the economic sphere, emphasized: In the current situation, speed and proper timing in making economic decisions are of double importance. Timely and swift decisions increase national capacity, while any hesitation or wrong decision in these specific circumstances will impose heavy costs on the country.

Atabak, stressing "unity and empathy" in the 14th government, said: Experience has shown that empathy and convergence among institutions have always been a solution. Today, to maintain the country's stability, all institutions and ministries must set aside sectoral perspectives and pursue the continuity of production as their primary and shared goal.

The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, expressing gratitude for the round-the-clock efforts of those active in the industry sector, stated: I sincerely thank all responsible managers, entrepreneurs, specialists, and workers who stood firm with all their might during difficult times and periodic crises and did not allow the wheels of production and the supply of people's necessities to stop. Undoubtedly, the criterion by which future generations will judge us will be our performance during the hard days.

----------------Supporting private sector means supporting families: ICCIMA head

In the commemoration of the National Day of Industry and Mining, Samad Hassanzadeh, the Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, considered maintaining employment the most important function of the private sector in wartime conditions and said: About 65 percent of employed heads of households receive their salaries from the private sector, so supporting the private sector means supporting workers, families, and a vast network of jobs.

He commemorated the National Day of Industry and Mining by appreciating all the strivers in this field, especially entrepreneurs, producers, and industrialists who have kept the light of the country's production on in the most difficult circumstances, and said: This occasion is an opportunity to think about the future of Iran's economy and to redefine the position of industry and mining in maintaining the country's stability, security, and economic survival.

Elaborating on the role of industry and mining in economic resilience during and after the war, Hassanzadeh described industry and mining as the pillars of the country's economic resistance, adding: Industrial and mining enterprises have always been an important part of the country's national security infrastructure and the first lines of economic resistance, a role that has become more prominent under conditions of war and sanctions; because they play a decisive role in producing essential goods, maintaining employment, and preserving social hope.

EF/MA