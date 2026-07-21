Science minister in Islamabad for ECO meeting

TEHRAN - Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday to participate in the 6th Meeting of Science Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and hold talks with senior Pakistani officials.

Upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport, Simaei-Sarraf was welcomed by Ambassador Reza Amiri-Moqaddam, along with officials from Pakistan's Ministry of Science and Technology, IRNA reported.

During his visit, the minister is scheduled to attend the Board of Trustees meeting of the ECO Science Foundation and deliver a keynote speech at the 6th ECO ministerial meeting.

The election of the next president of the ECO Science Foundation is also on the agenda. The foundation is currently headed by Komeil Tayyebi from Iran.

As part of his three-day visit, Simaei-Sarraf will also meet with Pakistan's minister of science and technology and the chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), visit several leading universities in Islamabad, tour the ECO Science Foundation, and hold discussions with professors of the Persian language.

Joint scientific working group

On the sidelines of the 7th Turkey Educational Technologies Summit (known as TETZ 2026), which was held in Istanbul from June 26 to 28, the Pakistani Minister of State for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, met with Simaei-Sarraf, proposing that the two countries establish a joint scientific working group.

Iran’s recent achievements in the international arena are inspiring for many countries, including Pakistan, ISNA quoted Qamar as saying.

Highlighting the emotional, spiritual, historical, and cultural ties between the two nations, the official said, “Pakistan will stand by Iran in its initiatives and actions, and the relations between Tehran and Islamabad will remain strong and stable based on these commonalities.”

The two sides need to promote collaboration to fully utilize the respective capacities of each other, she added.

The deep linguistic, religious, and civilizational ties between the two countries will contribute to the development of cooperation, the official further noted.

Referring to the scientific and educational accomplishments of Iran, Qamar said Pakistan can benefit from Iran’s valuable expertise in skills training, agriculture, construction, and production sectors.

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf noted that current scientific, academic, and technological collaborations between Iran and Pakistan are not proportionate to the capacities of both parties.

The official also stressed the need to establish Persian and Urdu language chairs in reciprocal countries.

Highlighting the scientific capabilities of Sistan-Baluchestan University, the science minister announced the university’s readiness to attract Pakistani students.

On the sidelines of the 43rd Session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference, held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from October 30 to November 13, 2024, Simaei-Sarraf met with the Pakistani Minister of State for the Ministry of Federal Education, Wajiha Qamar.

During the meeting, the two sides underlined cultural, civilizational ties between the two countries and called for the expansion of scientific, academic, and educational cooperation.

The Pakistani minister lauded Iran’s achievements in technology and digital transformation.

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf voiced the country’s readiness to share scientific and technological expertise with Pakistan.