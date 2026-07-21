Economy Ministry plans to eliminate laws hindering production, reform tax system

TEHRAN-The Minister of Economy announced the drafting of a reform package to eliminate laws that hinder business, as well as revising the tax system to reduce traditional audits and corruption.

According to the Mehr News Agency, Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh, the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, while appreciating entrepreneurs for continuing their activities in difficult circumstances, stated: The Ministry of Economy has placed the identification and removal of obstacles caused by cumbersome laws and regulations on its agenda for the past several months to facilitate the operating environment for producers.

Referring to the resolution of last year's currency concerns, he added: A set of redundant and production-hindering laws have been identified with the focus of the Economic Department, the Center for Improving Business Environment, and the Trade Office, which are in the form of a reform package on the agenda of the government's economic commission.

Part of these reforms, which require changes in the law, will be pursued through the Parliament or the heads of the three branches, he added.

Madanizadeh asked entrepreneurs to submit their proposals to complete this package.

The Minister of Economy also elaborated on the reform of the tax system and said: Traditional mechanisms are being revised so that by making processes smart and systematic, while creating transparency and combating corruption, the need for traditional audits and direct interaction of entrepreneurs with auditors is minimized.

This amendment is currently under review in the Economic Committee of the Parliament, and we hope its implementation will be an effective step towards improving the country's business environment, he noted.

EF/MA