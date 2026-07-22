Tehran hosting international exhibition of doors, windows, related industries

TEHRAN- The 18th International Exhibition of Doors, Windows, and Related Industries opened at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Tuesday, July 21, showcasing the latest achievements of 61 domestic and foreign companies.

According to IRNA, 54 domestic companies and 7 foreign companies from China, Turkey, Spain, South Korea, and Germany participated in the 18th International Exhibition of Doors, Windows, and Related Industries. These companies have put on display their latest products, equipment, and technologies in various sectors of the door and window industry and related fields.

This exhibition provides an opportunity to create a healthy competitive environment among domestic producers to improve production quality, establish direct face-to-face contact between producers and consumers to better understand market needs, facilitate the exchange of ideas, technology, and products among domestic and foreign participants, and foster business connections, expand commercial cooperation, exchange technical knowledge, showcase the capabilities of domestic producers, transfer experience and technology, and create new opportunities for commercial cooperation in the door and window industry.

This exhibition, held for four days at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, will not only host building industry professionals, manufacturers, engineers, architects, mass builders, and specialists in related fields, but the general public can also visit this exhibition.

EF/MA