Wildfires across protected areas drop by 88% year on year

TEHRAN - A total of 1,645 hectares of land within the country’s protected environmental areas were affected by wildfires since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21) and July 6, marking an 88% decrease compared with the same period last year.

The risk of wildfires in the country's four categories of protected areas—particularly across the western Zagros region—typically increases during the summer as rising temperatures reduce humidity and dry out vegetation, ISNA quoted Manouchehr Fallahi, an official with the Department of Environment (DOE), as saying on Friday.

In the previous year, the provinces of Kermanshah (5,419 hectares), Fars (3,368 hectares), Lorestan (3,112 hectares), and Khuzestan (1,003 hectares) recorded the largest areas affected by wildfires in protected zones. These provinces accounted for 40.7%, 25.3%, 23.4%, and 7.5% of all wildfire incidents, respectively, he explained.

So far this year, Fars, with 1,382 hectares, has recorded the largest area affected by wildfires, followed by Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad with 190 hectares, Kermanshah with 51 hectares, and Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari with 21 hectares. As a result, 84% of all wildfire-affected land in protected areas this year has been in Fars Province, followed by 11.5% in Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad, 3.1% in Kermanshah, and 1.3% in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari.

Five-year monitoring plan

The DOE has developed a five-year monitoring plan to prevent the catastrophic wildfires, exacerbated by the drought, in four main types of areas, including national parks, wildlife refuges, protected areas, and national nature monuments, IRNA reported.

The initiative aims at preventing and promoting preparedness against wildfires, involves ongoing specialized training. Benefiting from the participation of local communities and the capacities of nongovernmental organizations will contribute to lowering damage and increasing resilience in Hyrcanian forests, Hadi Kiadaliri, an official with the DOE, said in January.

The official made the remarks in a meeting, focusing on ‘fire management in Hyrcanian forests’, with the provincial managers of DOE in Mazandaran, Golestan, Gilan, and Semnan provinces in attendance.

The participants discussed developing institutional capacities and effective prevention strategies, while elaborating on executive and educational dimensions as well as participatory approaches.

The Hyrcanian forests contain the most significant natural habitats for in situ conservation of biological diversity, including those containing threatened species of outstanding universal value from the perspective of science or conservation.

Preservation of natural habitats

To strengthen the preservation of natural habitats and protected areas, the DOE has taken different measures, such as inaugurating a national committee for the smart protection of the environment, revising protected areas management, combating drought impacts, and developing fire extinguishing infrastructure.

The national committee for smart protection of the environment consists of university professors and experts. It has so far held four sessions discussing plans for the smart protection of Golestan National Park, Tandooreh National Park, a protected area located northeast of Iran, the DOE monitoring center, and ecological drought, IRNA quoted Vahid Kheirabadi, an official with the DOE, as saying in May.

The inauguration of a knowledge-based ‘satellite fire observations system (known as Sahm System) in the past Iranian year 1404 (March 2025 – March 2026) was one of the main achievements of the department, the official added.

Satellite data provided by the system has enhanced fire detection and monitoring, and made it possible to prepare specialized reports for areas under management.

The DOE has recently launched the Bushehr fire station, and has kicked off the construction of two new fire stations in Bemo National Park and the Miankaleh peninsula, Kheirabadi further noted.

Moreover, the department has developed a national drought and ecological monitoring system, which is planned to be unveiled in the near future.

To combat drought, some 150 billion rials (about 87,000 dollars) have been allocated to sensitive ecosystems. The fund will be spent on repairing springs, canals, water troughs, and reservoirs, as well as the purchase of modern equipment for storing water and transporting it to provinces affected by drought.

The official went on to say that over the past Iranian year, the DOE revised and prepared management plans in numerous areas, and the revised plans are being implemented in 30 key regions.

Smart environmental protection systems

Environmental challenges have turned into crises. The rate of environmental damage, the population growth, the surge in natural hazards such as climate change, drought, sand and dust storms, and floods have made the use of smart and innovative technologies a necessity to save the planet.

The protected areas under the DOE’s supervision now account for 12 per cent (19.8 million hectares) of the country’s land area. To preserve these areas, the DOE has developed smart, specialized protection plans, IRNA quoted Hamid Zohrabi, an official with the DOE, as saying in January.

Referring to frequent wildfires in the country’s forests, the official said the plans include holding specialized training courses on extinguishing wildfires in cooperation with local communities.

To make environmental protection smarter, the DOE has signed a memorandum of understanding with a knowledge-based company. Accordingly, the DOE will be equipped with a system that provides early warnings before a fire outbreak, the official added.

Since most protected areas are impassable and inaccessible, the DOE aims to install cameras and sensors to detect heat and fire sources early, Zohrabi noted.

The official went on to say that the pilot plan to utilize modern technologies in environmental conservation dates back to the Iranian year 1397 (March 2018-2019) in Golestan National Park. However, the plan was not implemented due to some problems.

Presently, the DOE focuses on knowledge-based and participatory biodiversity conservation approaches. Besides innovative technologies, local communities play a critical role in protecting the environment, the official stressed.