Iran basketball team discover fate at 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s national basketball team have discovered their opponents in the group stage of the basketball tournament at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya.

Following the group-stage draw, Iran were placed in Group B alongside Jordan, Chinese Taipei and Qatar. The Iranian team will face the three Asian sides in the opening phase as they look to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Iran are currently holding a training camp at the Mashhoun Sports Hall as preparations for the tournament continue. The coaching staff are focusing on tactical work and building the team ahead of the Asian Games, while the final squad for the competition is expected to be officially announced in the coming days.

The tournament represents an important opportunity for Iran’s basketball team to compete against some of the strongest sides in Asia. Jordan will provide a significant test in the group, while Chinese Taipei and Qatar will also be looking to challenge for qualification from Group B.

The basketball tournament at the Nagoya Asian Games will take place from Sept. 10 to 20, and Iran’s basketball team will be among the first Iranian representatives to begin their campaign at the Asian Games.