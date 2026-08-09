Tractor appoint Javad Nekounam as new head coach

TEHRAN - Tractor football club have announced the departure of head coach Mohammad Rabiei and the appointment of Javad Nekounam as his replacement.

In a brief statement, the club said the decision was made by the board following a meeting between club CEO Hojat Karimi and Rabiei. Both parties agreed to terminate their working relationship.

“Following an assessment of the team’s current situation, the club’s board decided to make a change to the coaching staff. After reaching an agreement with Mohammad Rabiei, the two sides ended their contract by mutual consent,” Tractor said in an official statement.

The club subsequently confirmed that former Iran international Javad Nekounam has been appointed as the new head coach of the first team.

Nekounam is one of the most experienced coaches in Iranian football. The former Iran captain has previously managed several clubs, including Esteghlal, Foolad Khuzestan, Nassaji Mazandaran and Khooneh Be Khooneh.

During his coaching career, Nekounam has won two major titles and is now set to take charge of Tractor as the club look to strengthen their position and achieve their ambitions in Iranian football.

The appointment marks a new chapter for Tractor following Rabiei’s departure, with Nekounam now tasked with guiding the team in the new season of the Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) and delivering results on the Asian stage.