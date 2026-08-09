Iran’s women’s football team remain in limbo

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s national football team are facing an uncertain period ahead of the next FIFA international window, with the future of head coach Marzieh Jafari still unresolved.

Jafari’s contract with the national team expired following the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, which was held in Australia earlier this year. Despite the end of her contract, the Football Federation of Iran is reportedly interested in continuing its cooperation with the coach. However, no agreement has yet been reached to officially extend her contract.

The uncertainty comes at a crucial time for Iran, with the next FIFA window scheduled to begin on Sept. 21. The federation is working to arrange two friendly matches during the international break, with Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan among the potential opponents. However, none of those fixtures have been finalized yet.

More importantly, the national team do not currently have a confirmed head coach for those matches.

Jafari faces an additional complication because she is also in charge of Khatoon Bam at club level. Last season, the federation allowed her to work simultaneously with the club and the national team, largely because of the importance of the Asian Cup. It remains unclear whether the same arrangement will be approved for the new season.

That decision could determine whether Jafari continues as Iran’s head coach or whether the federation will have to search for a replacement.

The timing is particularly concerning. After the Asian Cup, Iran’s women’s national team entered a lengthy period without significant official or friendly matches. Another delay in appointing the head coach could further disrupt preparations and make it difficult to build a clear plan for the upcoming international fixtures.

The federation therefore faces an important decision. If Jafari remains the preferred option, her club commitments must be resolved quickly. If the two sides cannot agree on an extension, a new coach needs to be appointed without further delay.

With the September FIFA window approaching, Iran’s women’s national team are not only waiting for opponents—they are still waiting to know who will be leading them from the sidelines.