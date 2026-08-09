Women’s para-taekwondo team prepare for 2026 Asian Para Games

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s para-taekwondo team are stepping up their preparations for the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, with officials closely monitoring the national squad’s training camp.

Ghafour Kargari, president of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee, made a visit to the women’s national para-taekwondo training camp at Iran’s Taekwondo House after meeting Hadi Afshar, secretary of the Iranian Taekwondo Federation.



Women’s national team head coach Atefeh Keshavarz, along with Paris 2024 Paralympic silver medalist Zahra Rahimi and several other national team athletes, also shared their views, plans and concerns with the officials.



“We are continuing our training with great motivation and readiness, and we hope that by maintaining this momentum, we can achieve good results for our country at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya.”