IRCS proposes BRICS to establish community-based health network

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red crescent Society (IRCS) has proposed the establishment of a BRICS network of community-based health centers.

The network will serve as a platform for the exchange of experiences, joint training, research, and the implementation of practical projects, IRNA reported.

On Tuesday, the head of the IRCS for international affairs, Razieh Alishvandi, addressed BRICS Civil Forum in New Delhi, India, saying that the experience of pandemics, natural hazards, climate change, conflicts, and humanitarian crises show that health system resilience is almost impossible without genuine community participation.

She highlighted the pivotal role of the public in enhancing the resilience of health systems.

The official underlined expanding ties among BRICS member states in different sectors such as primary health care, non-communicable diseases, mental health, traditional medicine and indigenous knowledge, workforce training, and community-based health.

Conducting joint search and rescue training, disaster medicine, first aid, and psychosocial support were among highlighted issues.

The official also put forward the proposal to launch a collaborative BRICS platform to document successful experiences and issue early warnings regarding health risks, aiming to shift civil society cooperation within BRICS from the stage of dialogue toward practical actions and joint projects.



Commemorating medical staff, relief workers, and rescuers who lost their lives while carrying out humanitarian missions during the US-Israeli attacks against the country, Alishvandi emphasized the need to safeguard health workers, relief personnel, patients, and medical and relief facilities in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The official went on to elaborate on the capacities of the IRCS including the six-million network of rescuers, young volunteers, and crescent houses, highlighting that resilience goes far beyond merely increasing the number of hospitals and equipment. Instead, it requires a society that is informed, trained, and organized, and maintainssocial trust.

She went on to announce the IRCS readiness to share expertise and boost scientific cooperation with BRICS member states in disaster medicine, search and rescue, community-based education, psychosocial support, volunteer and mass gathering management.

The 2026 Civil BRICS Forum was held under the theme ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’, placing particular emphasis on a human-centred approach, focusing on the practical impact of policy solutions on societies and on expanding opportunities for inclusive development.

The forum was centered on eight main areas namely education, healthcare, culture, the environment, finance, information security, new technologies, and entrepreneurship and social welfare.

The program included thematic roundtables and working groups covering its principal areas of activity, alongside panel discussions bringing together NGO leaders, experts and government representatives. Participants also presented examples of successful practices developed across BRICS countries.

A model of excellence in crisis management

In July, Jagan Chapagain, the Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), in a letter to Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the IRCS, lauded the IRCS efforts during the 40-day US-Israeli war against Iran, noting that relief and medical services, search and rescue operations, and dedications of the IRCS volunteers showcase the outstanding capabilities of a strong national society in crisis management.

Highlighting the immense operational, logistical, and humanitarian challenges, Chapagain stated, “The Iranian Red Crescent Society has demonstrated decisive and effective leadership by acting as the country’s primary humanitarian player,” IRIB reported.

“On behalf of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, I wish to extend our appreciation and recognition for the extraordinary humanitarian response led by the Iranian Red Crescent Society in the context of the current conflict situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the letter reads.

“Your swift mobilization of volunteers and staff, the scale and effectiveness of life-saving assistance, and the steadfast commitment to our fundamental principles have ensured that those in need of urgent assistance have received timely and dignified support.

The coordination of emergency health services, round-the-clock relief operations, psychosocial assistance, and community outreach, as well as the courageous and highly professional search and rescue operations, reflect not only technical excellence but also deep-rooted trust within communities. Such trust is the cornerstone of effective humanitarian action and underscores the unique auxiliary role of IRCS and its footprint in the wide Iranian territory.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of four dedicated IRCS volunteers who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty. Their selfless commitment to saving lives stands as a powerful testament to our values. On behalf of the IFRC, I wish to express our heartfelt solidarity with the IRCS, as well as our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of these selfless individuals. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten.

Your response stands as a powerful example of what a strong National Society can deliver in times of crisis- saving lives, alleviating suffering, and preserving human dignity.

The IFRC remains fully committed to supporting IRCS in its ongoing efforts and in addressing the evolving humanitarian needs. We stand in solidarity with you, your dedicated staff, and your vast network of volunteers, whose courage and commitment continue to inspire the entire IFRC network.”

MT/MG