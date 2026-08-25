Norwegian Red Cross seeks to develop co-op with IRCS

TEHRAN – The Norwegian Red Cross has expressed its readiness to expand cooperation with the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) across a range of areas, including healthcare, disaster preparedness and response, training, equipment, and the exchange of expertise.

A delegation from the Norwegian Red Cross, led by Ahmad Motavalli, the organization’s representative for the Middle East and North Africa region, visited several facilities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), including a textile company, a rehabilitation center, and the Peace Museum, to gain a better understanding of the society’s capacities and capabilities, according to the IRCS website.

During a meeting with IRCS head Pirhossein Kolivand, the Norwegian official said, “What impressed us most was the significant degree of independence and self-reliance of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, as well as its ability to manage and carry out a wide range of activities from start to finish. The use of innovation and artificial intelligence in the IRCS’s operations was also fascinating and impressive. I believe such capabilities are rarely seen in other national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies.”

According to Motavalli, providing healthcare services to people affected by armed conflict, along with sharing knowledge and experience, are among the key areas of cooperation between the two societies.

“There is also significant potential for collaboration in areas such as in-person training, emergency preparedness, and pre-hospital care,” he added.

In response to the extensive list of items requested by the IRCS, the Norwegian Red Cross has agreed to procure the equipment and raw materials needed by the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Lauding the IRCS’s capabilities and its specialized teams in the fields of rehabilitation, search and rescue, the Norwegian official said, “We are ready to dispatch Norwegian health experts to cooperate with the Iranian Red Crescent Society and benefit from its training programs and expertise in these areas.”

“We are here to help treat and support people affected by the US-Israeli war in line with humanitarian principles. We will seek to serve as a voice for the Iranian Red Crescent Society in Norway by informing the Norwegian public and government about the events that occurred during the war, as well as the extensive efforts undertaken by the IRCS to assist those affected,” the Norwegian official concluded.

A model of excellence in crisis management

In July, Jagan Chapagain, the Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), in a letter to Kolivand, lauded the IRCS efforts during the 40-day US-Israeli war against Iran, noting that relief and medical services, search and rescue operations, and dedications of the IRCS volunteers showcase the outstanding capabilities of a strong national society in crisis management.

Highlighting the immense operational, logistical, and humanitarian challenges, Chapagain stated, “The Iranian Red Crescent Society has demonstrated decisive and effective leadership by acting as the country’s primary humanitarian player,” IRIB reported.

“On behalf of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, I wish to extend our appreciation and recognition for the extraordinary humanitarian response led by the Iranian Red Crescent Society in the context of the current conflict situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the letter reads.



MT/MG