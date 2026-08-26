Venezuelan Red Cross appreciates IRCS solidarity

TEHRAN – The President of the Venezuelan Red Cross, Luis Manuel Farías Villanueva, has praised the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) for its message of condolence and solidarity with the Venezuelan people following two earthquakes that struck the country in June.

In a letter to IRCS head Pirhossein Kolivand, the Venezuelan official said that the supportive message delivered by the IRCS chief at the most difficult moments of the relief operations had provided comfort and encouragement to the country’s relief teams.

Appreciating the IRCS’s support, he noted that its message of solidarity with the Venezuelan people underscored the fundamental principles that unite the National Societies of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

On June 24, two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck north-central Venezuela, making them among the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in more than a century.

Buildings collapsed in Caracas and surrounding states, while power supplies and hospital services were disrupted, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency. Search-and-rescue operations are underway, while official casualty and damage figures are still being assessed.

The earthquakes were felt across much of the country, including Caracas, La Guaira, Aragua, Carabobo, and neighboring states. Therefore, the national government of Venezuela declared a state of emergency.

The number of fatalities from the powerful twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela in late June rose to 6,509, according to National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Rodriguez shared the latest figures on Monday through US social media company X as authorities continue reconstruction efforts following the devastating seismic activity.

He said emergency teams have rescued 6,462 people since the earthquakes struck.

A total of 226,696 people have received treatment in hospitals across the South American nation, according to the latest figures.

The IRCS immediately announced readiness to send rescue forces to assist people impacted by the earthquake in Venezuela.

“The Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran extends its respectful greetings to you, your colleagues, and the dedicated volunteers of the Venezuelan Red Cross Society,” Kolivand, wrote in a message to his Venezuelan counterpart on June 25.

“The Iranian Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran stands with you in these difficult moments, expressing sincere sympathy to Your Excellency and the Venezuelan Red Cross Society, as well as condolences to the bereaved families and those affected by this tragic disaster. We hereby declare readiness to dispatch relief and medical teams,” he added.

MT/MG