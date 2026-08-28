New hydrocarbon reserves discovery demonstrates unstoppable nature of oil industry’

TEHRAN- A member of the Energy Committee of the Parliament stated that the discovery of new hydrocarbon reserves indicates that the development of the oil industry has not come to a halt even under wartime conditions.

Mostafa Nakhaei, in an interview with SHANA, described the development of oil and gas fields under wartime conditions as a testament to the unstoppable momentum of the oil industry, and said: "The discovery of such reserves is good news that can create favorable conditions for the country's energy future."

He considered the development of the oil and gas industry among the country's main priorities, and added: "Although part of the oil industry was damaged during the imposed war [the Iran-Iraq war], the Oil Ministry has nonetheless carried out appropriate measures during this period."

The member of the Energy Committee emphasized: "The discovery of new hydrocarbon reserves shows that the oil industry continues to move forward despite limitations, and sanctions cannot hinder its activity."

Nakhaei described the oil industry as the driving force and locomotive of other industries, stating: "The development of this industry will undoubtedly stimulate other economic sectors as well."

He said: "This news (the discovery of new gas reserves) shows that the Oil Ministry has been able to move work forward under difficult economic conditions, which is worthy of appreciation."

Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad announced on Monday (August 22, 2026) [1st of Shahrivar], coinciding with Government Week, the discovery of over 7,500 billion cubic feet of gas in the south of Fars province. Based on this, with a recovery factor of about 72%, it is possible to extract approximately 5,700 billion cubic feet of gas from this field.

MA