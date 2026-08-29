Iran crowned champions of 2026 FIVB U17 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated France 3-1 (25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-12) to win the 2026 FIVB U17 World Championship on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Brazil beat Argentina 3-1 (21–25, 25–17, 25–18, 25–13) to win the bronze medal.

The 2026 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U17 World Championship was the second edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U17 World Championship, the biennial international youth volleyball championship contested by the men's national teams under the age of 17 of the members associations of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body.

It took place in Doha, Qatar from Aug. 19 to 29. Originally scheduled to be contested by 24 teams, it was ultimately reduced to 20 teams following withdrawals.