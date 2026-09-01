Iran’s para-athlete Javanmardi banned three years for doping

TEHRAN - Para athletics athlete returned adverse analytical findings for oxandrolone, a Prohibited Substance, and forfeited gold medal obtained at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned Para athletics athlete Aliasghar Javanmardi for a period of three years for committing an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV), in breach of the IPC Anti-Doping Code.

The Iranian athlete returned adverse analytical findings (AAF) for a Prohibited Substance in two urine samples provided out-of-competition. The first sample was collected on 22 September 2025 by his National Anti-Doping Agency, the Iran NADO, and the second sample was collected by the IPC on 24 September 2025 at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, India. Both AAFs were considered together as one single ADRV for the purposes of the Code.

The substance was oxandrolone. The substance is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2025 Prohibited List under the class S.1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS).

The athlete was provisionally suspended by the IPC on 28 October 2025 pending a resolution of his case, Paralympic.org reported.

The athlete subsequently accepted his commission of the ADRV, and the consequences proposed by the IPC. As a result of his violation, the athlete will be ineligible for competition and other sporting activities (other than authorized anti-doping education or rehabilitation programs) for three years from 28 October 2025 ending on 27 October 2028.