Iranian short film “Warden” wins at 39th Kélibia International Amateur Film Festival

TEHRAN – The Golden Falcon, the grand prize of the Kélibia International Amateur Film Festival, known as FIFAK, was awarded to the Iranian short film “Warden,” written and directed by Sabah Mohammadi, at the end of the 39th edition of the event, which concluded last week.

“Warden” follows the middle-aged manager of a girls’ dormitory, named Zivar, whose routine night shift spirals into confrontation after a student returns late, turning an ordinary corridor into a charged emotional crossroads. However, in her solitude, she feels guilty for her harsh reaction and tries to improve the situation, ILNA reported.

The cast includes Yasaman Nasiri, Tara Qobadi, Atefeh Azmodeh, Fardin Qaderi, and Elham Banihashem. The film was produced by the Iranian Youth Cinema Society’s Kordestan office alongside Mohammadi. International distribution is handled by Madakto Pictures.

Earlier in May, “Warden” won the Best Short Film and Best International Short Film awards at the 13th Leiria International Short Film Festival in Portugal.

The FIFAK is the oldest cinema event in Tunisia, since 1964, and the most important gathering of young filmmakers, film enthusiasts, and students from film schools in Tunisia.

The festival is an essential venue for discovering talent and artistic creativity among young filmmakers, some of whom have become famous.

SS/SAB

