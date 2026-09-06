Qalibaf warns of faster, heavier Iranian response to any new aggression

TEHRAN — Iran will respond to any new aggression against its national interests and security with a faster, heavier, and more painful response, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday, warning that the era of “proportionate responses” had come to an end.

Addressing an open session of parliament, Qalibaf said the United States should understand that “the rules of the game have changed” and that Iran’s recent strikes against hostile US positions were only the beginning.

“Any aggression against Iran’s national interests will be met with a faster, heavier and more painful response,” he said.

Qalibaf also stated that recent Iranian military strikes against US installations had confused American leaders, accusing Washington of resorting to 'deceptive tactics,' including the use of artificial intelligence to generate fabricated battlefield footage.

The speaker thanked the Iranian public for enduring two “imposed wars” involving the United States and Israel, referring to the 12-day and 40-day conflicts. He said maintaining domestic cohesion and strengthening external deterrence were essential to confronting external threats.

“Any speech or action that weakens these two fundamental pillars is contrary to rational prudence,” Qalibaf said, urging officials to avoid moves that could undermine national unity.

Turning to the economic front, Qalibaf said Iran must respond to intensified sanctions by strengthening domestic production, improving management of imports and supply chains, protecting energy infrastructure and making greater use of the country’s technical and professional expertise.

He also called on the government to improve the quality of public services and move more quickly to address economic difficulties, saying that while Iranians were prepared to endure hardship in confronting the “terrorist US government,” they would not accept mismanagement or inaction.

“The people expect us to manage the current situation properly and swiftly,” he said, describing this as their “indisputable and inalienable right.”



