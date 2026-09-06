Sayyari: Iran’s deterrence capabilities have significantly increased after recent wars

TEHRAN — Iran’s deterrence capabilities have significantly strengthened following the country’s recent military confrontations with the United States and Israel, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of Iran’s Army for Coordination Affairs, said.

Reacting to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump about maintaining pressure on Iran, Sayyari said Washington’s statements reflected its inability to achieve its objectives on the battlefield.

He said strengthening Iran’s deterrence remained a central responsibility of the Armed Forces and that the military had drawn on its experience in recent conflicts to identify weaknesses and reinforce its capabilities.

“Based on the valuable experiences gained from the 12-day war jointly imposed by the United States and Israel against Iran, as well as the subsequent 40-day conflict, including what we refer to as the Ramadan War and the Hormuz War, we have made extensive efforts to address potential weaknesses and strengthen our capabilities,” Sayyari said.

“These efforts have significantly increased the country’s deterrence power,” he added.

Sayyari was also dismissive of Trump’s remarks about a possible naval and economic blockade of Iran, describing them as unfounded and repetitive.

He said Trump had repeatedly made similar claims about Iran, including that the country did not possess nuclear weapons, that its navy and air force had been destroyed, and that its economy was in severe difficulty.

“We have become accustomed to these unfounded and baseless statements,” Sayyari said.

The senior commander said US officials were well aware of Iran’s military capabilities and argued that Washington would not be able to overcome 'the combat power, resistance and national resolve of the Iranian people.'

“As long as the people remain united and stand alongside the government officials, no one can defeat Iran,” he said.

Sayyari pointed to Iran’s eight-year war with Iraq, from 1980 to 1988, known in Iran as the Sacred Defense, as a historical example of 'the Iranian people’s resilience under sustained military pressure.'

He also praised 'the continued support of the Iranian people for the Islamic Republic,' describing national unity and public resilience as important elements of Iran’s deterrence.

