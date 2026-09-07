Tehran Symphony Orchestra to perform pieces by Mozart

TEHRAN - The Tehran Symphony Orchestra will perform at the concert “Figaro,” featuring works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and conducted by Nasir Heidarian, in Tehran.

The orchestra will take the stage on September 15 and 16 at Vahdat Hall. The program is dedicated to the performance of three works by Mozart, IRNA reported.

“Figaro” is part of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra’s ongoing performance schedule for this year and will feature the “Marriage of Figaro Overture,” “Piano Concerto No. 12 in A Major,” and “Symphony No. 39 in E-flat Major,” all of which are well-known works by Mozart.

In the performance of “Piano Concerto No. 12,” Anisa Yazdanian, a teenage artist and pianist, will perform as a soloist alongside the Tehran Symphony Orchestra.

This program serves as an opportunity to hear three works from the classical music period and experience Mozart’s musical world performed by one of the country’s most veteran orchestras—works that, while differing in structure and expression, offer a picture of the diversity and scope of Mozart’s compositions.

The Tehran Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1933, is Iran's oldest and largest symphony orchestra. It was founded as the Municipality Symphony Orchestra by Gholamhossein Minbashian, before entering its modern form under Parviz Mahmoud in 1946.

In the years that followed, conductors such as Rubik (Ruben) Gregorian, Morteza Hannaneh, Haymo Taeuber, Heshmat Sanjari, Farhad Meshkat, and Fereydoun Nasseri took over as the conductors of the orchestra.

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