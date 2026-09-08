ICCIMA head, Mexican ambassador in Tehran explore ways to expand trade relations, joint co-op

TEHRAN- The Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and the Mexican Ambassador in Tehran, during a meeting while emphasizing the importance of exchanging trade delegations between the two countries for greater familiarity of economic activists with each other's capacities, discussed the necessity of establishing a joint committee aimed at greater coordination in developing trade and investment relations.

At the outset, Samad Hassanzadeh, President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, noting the significant trade and investment capacities in both countries, described the current level of relations and exchanges as limited and negligible, which should take an upward trajectory through bilateral cooperation.

He referred to Iran's special circumstances resulting from recent unjust aggressions and stated: "Iran is a peace-loving country and has always endeavored to develop its economic relations with various countries in accordance with the potentials at its disposal. Therefore, we propose that a joint committee be formed with Mexico to pave the way for strengthening trade relations. The Iran Chamber is ready to implement this idea."

Hassanzadeh emphasized the exchange of economic information from both sides within the framework of the joint committee and added: "Even through this committee, we can benefit from other countries that have relations with Mexico or Iran."

The Head of the Iran Chamber referred to Iran's economic activities in the fields of new agricultural technologies, industry, artificial intelligence, and more, and added: "If conditions are provided, the Iran Chamber is ready to host a trade delegation from Mexico in these areas."

He also spoke about technical and engineering services, the possibility of implementing major contracting projects, and the significant capacities of Iranian companies in the field of medical equipment, and said: "There is potential for joint cooperation in these sectors as well."

Hassanzadeh pointed to the possibility of exporting petrochemical products, minerals, mining industries, agricultural products, new agricultural technologies, confectionery and chocolate, carpets, chemical fertilizers, industrial equipment, technical and engineering services, tourism, health tourism, and more from Iran, and said: "In addition to trade, there is also scope for joint investment, which the Iranian side welcomes."

He expressed hope that in the near future, international conflicts around the world would come to an end, and peace, security, and tranquility would prevail, and the two problems of transportation and monetary transfers would also be resolved, so that in the shadow of this secure environment, Iran could strengthen its relations with other countries, including Mexico. "Because we believe that no country can grow and develop alone, and we must stand together and make our resources available to one another."

Mexican ambassador welcomes designing a model for developing trade relations with Iran within the framework of a joint committee

Subsequently, Guillermo Puente Ordorica, the Mexican Ambassador in Tehran, expressing satisfaction with the future of cooperation between Iran and Mexico, said: "The two countries have good capacities for strengthening relations. Of course, Iran and Mexico had exchanges in the past, which have been limited today due to the current situation."

He stated: "I came to Iran during the COVID-19 period. This phenomenon and subsequently the sanctions against Iran prevented the strengthening of cooperation. Nevertheless, I welcome the proposal to form a joint committee and believe this approach will have a positive effect on expanding relations. The new government of Mexico has designed an economic program for cooperation with all countries of the world, and based on this program, all factors for the development of trade relations have been considered."

The Mexican Ambassador in Tehran emphasized: "The international trade program of the Mexican government focuses on various sectors and even includes attracting foreign investment. Therefore, the formation of a joint committee can be the first step in expanding relations."

Guillermo Puente Ordorica considered the connection between the Iran Chamber and Mexican private companies based on the established framework as essential and welcomed the idea of exchanging trade delegations between the two countries.

He continued: "I am familiar with Iran's potentials in the health tourism sector, and this area can be a good field for cooperation between the two countries. On the other hand, Mexico has high capabilities in the automotive sector, auto parts, heavy industries, and more, and Iran can have joint cooperation with the Mexican side in these areas."

The Mexican Ambassador in Tehran proposed that first a joint committee be formed, then trade delegations be exchanged, and after both sides become familiar with each other's capabilities and resources, the next steps can be taken.

MA