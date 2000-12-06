Tehran, Beirut Study Expansion of Economic Cooperation

BEIRUT -- Iran's Ambassador to Beirut Mohammad-Ali Sobhani conferred on Tuesday with the Lebanese Economy and Trade Minister Basel Falihan on issues of mutual interests.

According to news sources in Beirut, the two sides studied recent development in Lebanon in the areas of economic and mutual relation, making preliminary arrangements for holding Iran-Lebanon Joint Economic Commission session as well as setting up Iran's 14th exclusive trade fair in Beirut.

At the meeting, the Iranian ambassador expressed willingness to upgrade economic relations between the two countries to the same level as existing good political ties.

He underlined the extensive industrial capabilities and potentialities of Iranian companies to help reconstruct Lebanon, said the sources.

The two sides also reached agreement on specifying the date of the fifth joint economic commission session to be held in February in Beirut.

(IRNA)