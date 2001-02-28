"Pan Iranist Party"
March 1, 2001 - 0:0
(In Persian) * Written by Ali-Akbar Razmjoo * Published by the Islamic Revolution Document Center * 244 pages, Rls.9,000 Political parties have strongly influenced on the political and social development of contemporary Iran. Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, due attention has been paid to political development. But such development is not possible without knowledge of politics and history. Studying the Pan Iranist Party is a step in this regard.