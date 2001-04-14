Bahrain and Qatar to Launch Ferry Service

MANAMA Bahrain and Qatar are to launch the first ferry service between the two Persian Gulf neighbors, now the world court has settled their territorial dispute, AFP quoted a newspaper as reporting Saturday.

"The proposed ferry service between Bahrain and Qatar will trigger economic activity," Bahrain Chamber of Commerce executive committee member Yusif Ebrahim al Awadhi told the ****Bahrain Tribune***.

He said the two countries had agreed in principle to open the maritime link during recent official talks.