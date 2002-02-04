Police Question Sharon's Son on Campaign Finance Scandal

BAIT-UL-MOQADDAS Israeli police on Sunday questioned Omri Sharon, the son of hardline Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon over a campaign finance scandal, police sources said.

Omri, who helped mastermind his father's landslide election victory over former prime minister Ehud Barak in February 2001 and has served as a go-between with Palestinian Leader Yasser Arafat, refused to answer any questions, they said.

According to AFP, a state investigation was opened last year into 1.5 million dollars in contributions to Ariel Sharon campaign for the right-wing Likud Party's 1999 leadership primary, which the prime minister won.

Since his father came to office in March 2001, Omri has relayed messages to Arafat, and on Wednesday attended the leader's first meeting with Palestinian officials since he was elected.