2nd Phase of Shahid Hasheminejad Gas Refinery to Come On Stream

SARAKHS -- The second phase of Shahid Hasheminejad gas refinery in Khangiran in the northeastern city of Sarakhs is to become operational.

Each of the units has the capacity of refining 8.5 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Managing director of Martyr Hasheminejad gas refinery in Sarakhs Masood Hassan said that once the new phase is inaugurated, 22 percent will be added to the refinery's nominal production capacity.

Hassan said there are five sour gas and one sweet gas refining units operating in the refinery now.

He said the first phase refined 30 million cubic meters of sour and sweet gas and the figure is expected to reach 45 million cubic meters once the second phase come on stream.

The second phase has been implemented entirely by Iranian experts at a total cost of $110 million plus rls.305 billion.