Millions mourn fallen commanders, scientists in Tehran funeral

TEHRAN - Millions of Iranians flooded the streets of Tehran early Saturday to attend a funeral ceremony for top military commanders and nuclear scientists martyred during Israel’s 12-day war against Iran.

The procession, described as "historic" by reporters, honored 60 victims, including high-ranking IRGC leaders and atomic energy experts, in a display of national unity and resolve.

The ceremony began at 8:00 AM local time at Enghelab Square, where crowds gathered under banners praising the martyrs' sacrifices. It will be advancing 11 kilometers to Azadi Square, with mourners chanting slogans against Israel and the United States.