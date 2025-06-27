Ceremonies held across Iran for victims of Israel’s war 

TEHRAN – Thousands of Iranians in the cities of Mashhad, Tabriz, Ardabil, Qom, Ahvaz, Gorgan, and Tehran attended funeral ceremonies of individuals martyred during Israel’s 12-day war against Iran.

The funerals belonged to civilians, as well as members of the country’s military, including the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Army (Artesh).

Around 60 high-ranking officials and their family members are also set to be honored during a massive funeral ceremony taking place in Tehran on Saturday. At least 627 Iranians were killed between June 13 and June 24 during Zionist attacks. The regime targeted residential buildings, military sites, local businesses, and nuclear facilities across Iran. Iran responded by firing relentless barrages of missiles at the occupied territories, destroying dozens of Israeli targets through the course of the war.

