Iran World's Largest Pistachio Producer, Exporter

TEHRAN - The general manager of the Agriculture Jihad Minister's office in charge of pistachio affairs, Eng. Geibi, said that since the beginning of the current Iranian year (began March 21, 2001), 93,000 tons of pistachios have been exported, earning the country $288 million. Iran is the world's largest producer and exporter of pistachios.

He added that despite the claims that they are unhealthy, Iranian pistachios are considered the best in the world and improved methods of planting, cultivation, transportation and quality control have increased product quality.

He said over 60 countries import Iranian pistachios and that the 10 percent rise in pistachio exports this year indicates that Iranian pistachios are enjoyed around the world.

Referring to the improvements, he said that through the allocation of over Rls.60 billion as well as the participation of the private sector, over 100 health terminals have been added to pistachio production and quality control terminals throughout the country.

He added that the implementation of quality improvement projects has proved to be effective and growers are doing their best to produce healthy pistachios.