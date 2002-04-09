Leader's Proposal Best Solution to Palestinian Problem: Zawawi

TEHRAN Palestine Ambassador to Tehran, Saleh Zawawi, said that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has proposed the best Islamic and democratic solution for the Palestinian nation.

Speaking in the Majlis on Tuesday, Zawawi commented on the Leader's excellent plan saying that using oil as a means to pressure the Zionist regime and its supporters is of great significance, particularly if it is carried out by all Islamic states.

Addressing the Majlis speaker and the deputies, he said that the Palestinians have been practically displayed the Islamic and revolutionary principles of Iran and they hope for an end to the long-standing bloody war against sword in the near future.

Although the future of the Zionist regime is under question, Zawawi added that the Palestinian Intifada is in fact defending the world of Islam.

The Zionist regime has damaged Palestinian economy, he said adding that the Zionist military attacks have affected the life of the Palestinian people. Zawawi further added that the United States of America considers Sharon's atrocities a logical measure and does not wish to differentiate terrorism from the Palestinian struggles.

The Palestinian ambassador also said that the Zionist regime intends to destroy Intifada and the resistance of the Palestinian nation.

He added that Ariel Sharon and his supporters would not remain silent against Hizbollah for its support for the Palestinian nation.

Zawawi added that the U.S. and Israeli plots would fail, if all the Islamic states support Palestinian Intifada, cut all political and commercial relations with the Zionist regime and unite to defend the security of the Islamic countries in the world.

He also stressed that the Palestinian nation will continue its struggles against the racist and oppressive Israeli regime until an independent Palestinian government is established.