Maoists Plant Bomb ahead of Nepal King Convoy: Report

KATHMANDU -- A Nepal newspaper said on Friday that King Gyanendra's life was possibly saved when security forces detected two bombs planted by Maoist guerrillas in the path of his convoy.

The king was rushed back to his heavily guarded palace while the bombs were defused, the ***Himalaya Times*** reported.

"Security staff in an escort car noticed two bombs in the middle of the road and stopped the convoy," The ***National Daily*** said. Government officials were unavailable for comment.

The tiny Himalayan kingdom is still reeling from the June massacre of popular King Birendra and other royal family members by crown prince Dipendra who later shot himself.

The incident near several embassies came despite tight security during a five-day national strike ordered by the rebels fighting to topple the constitutional monarchy. Despite fears of reprisals, the strike had largely failed by its fourth day with activity on Kathmandu's streets almost back to normal on Friday.