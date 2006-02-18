Iran won't build nuclear weapons: envoy

MOSCOW (WebIndia123) -- Iran's ambassador to Moscow has told Russian lawmakers that Iran has no plans to build nuclear weapons.

Gholam-Reza Ansari said Thursday at a roundtable in Russia's lower house of parliament that Tehran was ready to work together with the International Atomic Energy Agency and to continue political dialogue, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Ansari said Iran was preparing for talks in Moscow on Feb. 20 to discuss Russia's proposal to enrich uranium on Russian territory for nuclear power plants in the Islamic Republic. The talks originally were scheduled for Feb. 16, but were postponed by Iran.