Latest edition of environmental activities in Iran published

TEHRAN (CHN) – For the first time in the country, the latest version of the first comprehensive directory on environmental activities of Iran was printed by a group of environment supporters in Iran.

In addition to introducing different relevant organizations active in environmental issues, the collection provides an up-to-date and comprehensive data bank. It also describes in details the goals and obligations of Iran’s Department of Environment as well as specifications of a green state, environmental offences, protocols, international environment conventions, different relevant projects and environmental standards.

The first edition of this collection had been printed in the year 2002-2003. The information in the new edition was collected with cooperation of different environment protection industries and organizations including Iran Khodro Industrial Group (Iran’s leading vehicle manufacturing company) , Saipa (the second major national automaker), Saipa Diesel, Shiraz Petrochemical Complex, Iran’s Bank of Keshavarzi (Agricultural Bank of Iran), Pars Minoo Industrial Group along with many other companies and organizations.

The book’s data bank, which covers about two-third of the collection, has compiled considerable practical information for the fans and experts in environmental studies.

Furthermore, the data bank of this collection includes various information regarding executive and consultant companies of environment, manufacturers and selling companies of environment equipments, authorized laboratories of Environment Organization, companies holding the ISO 14000 license, green industries, Iranian active NGOs in this domain, domestic and international research and training centers, and environmental acronyms.

Publication of this book is an initial step to creating an efficient and up-to-date information dissemination base about the environment.

The contents of this book are also available online at http://www.irangreendirectory.com. Note that the website is currently presented in Persian language, while the English section will be added in the future.