Khorram Urges Major Changes in Subsidy System for Aviation Sector

KARAJ -- Minister of Roads and Transportation Ahmad Khorram here on Monday called for drastic changes in the subsidy scheme for the aviation sector, IRNA reported.

Speaking while inspecting the heavy cargo plane overhauling unit at the local Payam Airport, the minister said that the current system of subsidy for the sector mostly favors the rich, rather than the needy.

Such a form of subsidy allocation does not go with government's policy to support the vulnerable class of the society, said the minister.

Should the situation continue, the aviation industry would lag behind, said Khorram, adding that the system will be an obstacle to the development of the aviation industry.

Through principled plans one can channel considerable portion of the subsidy allocated to the aviation industry to other sectors, including export of non-oil commodities, noted Khorram.

Meanwhile, Minister of Post, Telegraph and Telephone Ahmad Motamedi said it is necessary to give more publicity to the postal services.

Motamedi said per capita postal service utilization in Iran stands at five parcels -- a figure averaging 70 in most developed states.

He called for propagation of postal services, structural changes in application of modern technology and necessary investment to develop the postal industry.